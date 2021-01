Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

Lancaster Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary product recall of its processed butternut squash items because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lancaster-foods-recalls-all-conventional-butternut-squash-items-were-processed-between-dates-122220