Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King’s Call to End Hunger

Category: Food Published on Monday, 18 January 2021

“[I]n the United States of America we spend almost ten billion dollars a year to store the surplus food that we have in the nation. And I say to myself as I look at these conditions, ‘I know where we can store that food free of charge, in the wrinkled stomachs of hungry men and women and children of God all over the world.’ If the United States is to survive, along with all the citizens of the world, we must come out of this mountain of practical materialism which can be transformed from a legitimate individualism into a rugged individualism, and we must move out of that into a proper concern for all humanity and into a proper concern for every individual, and a proper concern in our individual lives for what I call the within of life—the realm of destiny.”

– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Keep Moving from This Mountain,”

Address at Spelman College, 1960

