Category: Food Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 21:41 Hits: 8

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) is issuing a public alert and a voluntary recall on select LCC milk chocolate products from a determined best-by date range for potential foreign objects. LCC is issuing this recall after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/potential-foreign-object-recall-lake-champlain-chocolates-issues-voluntary-recall-selected-milk