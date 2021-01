Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 16:19 Hits: 0

Fiber is a commonly recommended part of a healthy diet. That's because it's good for your health in so many ways -- from weight management to reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer. A new study also finds that it might be linked with a reduced risk of depression, especially in premenopausal women.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106111952.htm