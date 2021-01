Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of Evansville, IN is expanding its December 30, 2020 voluntary recall ofcertain dog and cat food products produced in our Chickasha Operations Facility to include all dog and cat pet food products made with corn products because those products may contain aflatoxin level

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/midwestern-pet-foods-voluntarily-expands-recall-pet-food-aflatoxin-health-risk