Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

The Director-General welcomed the establishment by France and Germany of a High Expert Council on One Health and the PREZODE initiative, saying it embodies a “global collaborative approach that could play a leading role in the science that drives our decisions and actions at every level.”

