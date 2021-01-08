Weis Markets Issues Recall for Possible Foreign Matter Contamination in Weis Ice Cream Products

Weis Markets today said it has issued a recall for:
• 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.), and
• 502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon)
because the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipme
