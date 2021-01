Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Lipari Foods of Warren, MI is recalling its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix because it contains undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

