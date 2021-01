Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020

Divvies of Trumbull, CT is recalling Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Frosting and Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting because they may contain undeclared milk and eggs.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/divvies-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-and-eggs-vanilla-cupcakes