Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

Flowers Foods, Inc. has amended its December 3, 2020 voluntary recall press release on two Canyon Bakehouse products to reflect additional geographic distribution for the Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels.

