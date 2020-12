Articles

Legendary Baking of Chaska, MN is voluntarily recalling a single lot of item number 7545 - French Silk Pie. This product is being recalled due to a potential undeclared pecan allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic rea

