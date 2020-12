Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 22:02 Hits: 10

Pork 'N Pine owners Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro dress as Santa, load the trees on their bikes, pack a cooler full of pulled pork sandwiches and deliver this bit of joy to residents across the city.

(Image credit: Emily Sullivan/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/24/949609279/in-baltimore-these-santa-clauses-bring-pork-and-christmas-trees-to-your-door