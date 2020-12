Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:07 Hits: 1

Scientists are calling for efforts to protect hundreds of wild plants in the United States that are related to native foods such as cranberries and chili peppers.

(Image credit: Lisa Cox/USFWS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/946848442/distant-cousins-of-food-crops-deserve-respect-and-protection