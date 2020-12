Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 23:00 Hits: 2

Mountains host about half of the global biodiversity hotspots and are home to a growing number of the world's hungriest people, according to a new study launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and partners to mark International Mountain Day 2020.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1363998/icode/