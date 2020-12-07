The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Innovative Finance for National Forests Grant Program Fosters New Ideas, Partnerships

The USDA Forest Service is charged with caring for 193 million acres of the nation’s forests and grasslands and solving some of the most complex land management challenges. Across the country, forests densely packed with trees are at high risk of catastrophic wildfire as well as insect and disease outbreaks that could impact ecosystem health for generations to come.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/12/07/innovative-finance-national-forests-grant-program-fosters-new-ideas

