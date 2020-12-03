Oxford Real Farming Conference Reaches Global Audience in 2021

Articles

The Oxford Real Farming Conference is taking place online January 7-13, 2021. Focused on regenerative and agroecological farming, the conference will feature an international array of presenters, speakers, and attendees.

“When Covid hit earlier this year, we realised we were going to have to look at doing something very different,” Francesca Price, Program Manager for Oxford Real Farming Conference Global 2021, tells Food Tank. “ORFC Global gives us an incredible opportunity to hear from speakers and communities from six continents.”

Speakers for the conference include internationally recognized farmers and activists Will Harris, Naima Penniman, Marion Nestle, Frances Moore Lappe, Raj Patel, Lyla June, Food Tank’s Danielle Nierenberg, and many others.

ORFC Global is hoping to engage attendees as much as ever with a variety of ways to participate. “These include meeting spaces for people and organisations to book, exhibition space and a cookhouse for sharing recipes,” Price tells Food Tank. “Delegates will also have the opportunity to talk directly to people they may never have the opportunity to meet offline.”

While the virtual convening allows for a more global focus, the conference still strives to demonstrate beneficial alternatives in food and agriculture. “We hope to use the global gathering of farmers, food producers, activists, scientists, academics and many, many others to showcase the successes of agroecology or regenerative farming,” Price tells Food Tank, “and to push for the changes needed to bring about the much needed transformation of our food and farming system.”

Photo courtesy of ORFC and FarmED

