Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:57 Hits: 1

French chef Beniot Bruel created a pie with 254 varieties of cheese. The chef carefully measured out small portions to ensure each distinct cheese counted toward the final number.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940418697/world-record-is-set-for-most-varieties-of-cheese-on-a-pizza