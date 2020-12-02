Foodicons Challenge Designs to be Unveiled at UN Food Systems Summit

Articles

Adobe, The Lexicon, and the Noun Project are partnering to present the international Foodicons Challenge. Beginning December 2020, artists will submit icon designs for over 400 food system terms through monthly challenges. The final designs will be unveiled at the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit.

The goal of the challenge is to improve food literacy and promote transparency in the food system. According to the Foodicons Challenge website, “the icons will depict everything from basic elements like water, rice, and gluten, to more complex concepts like no-till farming, plant-forward diets, and appropriate technology.” Organizations and professionals will be able to use the royalty-free, open-source icons to effectively communicate with each other and the public.

Designers are invited to select one of the terms chosen by an international committee of food systems experts, create an icon using the style guide developed for the challenge, and share their design for review. Those interested in submitting icon designs can join the Foodicons Challenge here.

