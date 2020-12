Articles

Maribel’s Sweets of Brooklyn New York is recalling its 5oz Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls, because they contain undeclared milk.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/maribels-sweets-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-allergen-product