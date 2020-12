Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Hong Thai Foods Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original because they may contain undeclared milk allergens and are adulterated with Uranine- Acid Yellow 73.

