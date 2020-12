Articles

The United Nations General Assembly declared 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect the environment, and boost economic development. Due to COVID-19, the Year has been extended beyond the first half of 2021.

