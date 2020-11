Articles

Vegpro International of Sherrington, QC CAN is recalling Fresh Attitude baby spinach (5oz and 11oz) with Best before dates of Dec 4th (for 11oz) and Dec 4th & 5th (for the 5oz), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/vegpro-international-issues-recall-fresh-attitude-baby-spinach-because-potential-salmonella-health