Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:14 Hits: 8

While many are not spending Thanksgiving with family and friends, connecting virtually is keeping people close and thankful for each other.

(Image credit: AAUB/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/26/938841206/families-may-be-apart-for-thanksgiving-this-year-but-connections-burn-bright