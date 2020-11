Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:00 Hits: 8

A Japanese café sells plants and green-tea pie. An Italian restaurant caters a prime-rib dinner. A steak-and-fries chain delivers free meals for the elderly. "Fight or flight," one manager says.

(Image credit: Yuko Watanabe)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/26/938590231/restaurants-reinvent-themselves-for-thanksgiving-and-beyond-you-just-pivot