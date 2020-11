Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two of its Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region (IL, IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD, and WI) due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered duri

