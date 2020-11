Articles

Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons (Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020) that were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present. People who have an allergy or severe sensit

