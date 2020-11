Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 10:03 Hits: 11

Food is central to bringing people together for Thanksgiving. Some are finding creative ways to share the flavors and dishes of the holiday, even when they're celebrating far apart this year.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/11/25/938763540/families-may-celebrate-this-thanksgiving-with-smaller-turkeys-fewer-sides