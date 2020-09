Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:14 Hits: 3

When we think of heroic dogs, the fictional collie Lassie and German shepherd Rin-Tin-Tin often come to mind, but life can be more dramatic and amazing than adventurous Hollywood story telling. This is especially true in the case of a highly decorated USDA Forest Service K-9 officer — an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/09/25/dont-tell-heroic-dog-only-cats-have-nine-lives