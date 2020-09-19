Climate Week NYC 2020 Focuses on How to Rebuild After COVID-19

Articles

The Climate Group will host the twelfth-annual Climate Week NYC on September 21-27, 2020. Touted as the year’s largest climate summit, the week will focus on achieving a carbon-emission-free future and rebuilding in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Climate Week NYC brings experts and stakeholders together to advance our collective goals to make the state cleaner and greener,” Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York said in a statement. “We are committed to building on our ambitious clean energy agenda to protect the environment, create new jobs for the future, and combat climate change.”

Climate Week NYC will kick off with the Opening Ceremony, bringing business and government leaders together to inspire climate action. The full program features hundreds of events organized around ten themes including: Food and Land Use, Clean Energy Transition, and U.S. and International Policy. Events are organized by independent groups such as Global Citizen, Columbia SIPA, and Environmental Defense Fund.

Last year’s Climate Week NYC 2019, garnered 20 new business commitments to clean energy, had over 1,000 United Nations delegates in attendance, and was trending on social media with the hashtag #ClimateWeekNYC. By bringing together international leaders again in 2020, the summit hopes to showcase commitment to climate action worldwide.

Adapting to COVID-19 safety precautions, all Climate Week NYC 2020 events will be broadcast via Facebook Watch. Viewers can participate by registering for specific events here.

