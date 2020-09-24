The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

America’s Farmers: Resilient Throughout the COVID Pandemic

Category: Food Hits: 5

The disruptive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. agricultural system have been broad and varied. And they follow several years of trying production and market conditions for U.S. farmers. In 2017 and 2018, several hurricanes pummeled U.S. farms; 2019 brought historically poor planting conditions and retaliatory tariffs cut potential for our agricultural exports compared to 2017.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/09/24/americas-farmers-resilient-throughout-covid-pandemic

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version