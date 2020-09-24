America’s Farmers: Resilient Throughout the COVID Pandemic

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:25 Hits: 5

The disruptive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. agricultural system have been broad and varied. And they follow several years of trying production and market conditions for U.S. farmers. In 2017 and 2018, several hurricanes pummeled U.S. farms; 2019 brought historically poor planting conditions and retaliatory tariffs cut potential for our agricultural exports compared to 2017.

