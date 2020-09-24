New and Beginning Farmers: The Future of American Agriculture

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 15:02 Hits: 7

A snapshot of the next generation of young men and women realizing their dreams of becoming full- or part-time farmers reveals challenging opportunities. Some young farmers, like Hank Huffman – a 25-year-old farmer from rural eastern North Carolina – have gleaned great experiences from the generations of farmers before them. Hank, bolstered by the experience and wisdom imparted to him by his father, grandfather, and great grandfather, is now making his mark on the field of agriculture. He is a fourth-generation farmer growing corn and soybeans, and producing poultry and cattle on 130 acres. Born and bred on the pride and encouragement of the Future Farmers of America, better known as the National FFA Organization, he is living his “American Dream.”

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/09/24/new-and-beginning-farmers-future-american-agriculture