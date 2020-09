Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

The global partnership between the Rome Call signatories is focused on an ethical approach to provide concrete and ethically-founded solutions to the agri-food sector, in a context marked by COVID-19 that can seriously affect food security and nutrition.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1309563/icode/