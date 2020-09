Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 6

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is issuing a voluntary recall for Shirakiku brand imported Dried Fungus (also known as Black Fungus or Kikurage) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in yo

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wismettac-asian-foods-voluntarily-recalls-dried-fungus-due-potential-salmonella-contamination