Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 10:31 Hits: 3

VP Richard Nixon ate half a sandwich at a campaign stop in Illinois 60 years ago. Steve Jenne took the other half. In 1988, he brought it onto The Tonight Show with a fresh one for Johnny Carson.

