Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

GHSW, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 1512 units of Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl due to undeclared milk and egg allergens in the dressing that are not declared on the label. People who are allergic to milk and eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction

