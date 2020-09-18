Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 18:50 Hits: 2

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Dr. MarionNestle about her new book Let’s Ask Marion: What You Need to Know about the Politics of Food, Nutrition, and Health. The book covers topics ranging from supplements, superfoods, and fake meat to school lunches and nutrition science. Listen with Dani and Marion as they discuss the current state of food politics and the future of the food system.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Marion Nestle Discusses Her New Book and the Current State of Food Politics appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/09/new-on-the-podcast-marion-nestle-discusses-her-new-book-and-the-current-state-of-food-politics/