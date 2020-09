Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

The fast food chain's Travis Scott meal is just a Quarter Pounder with the rapper's favorites: cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries, BBQ sauce and a Sprite. The cost is $6.

