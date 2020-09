Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:17 Hits: 3

"The damage of this kind of diet is even more visible because of the pandemic," says a Oaxaca legislator who spearheaded a law against the sale of junk food and soda to minors. The idea is spreading.

(Image credit: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

