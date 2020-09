Articles

The Global Network Against Food Crises (GNAFC) today held a high-level event to present a review of the most recent global data on how the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving up acute hunger in vulnerable countries already wracked by food crises even before COVID-19 arrived.

