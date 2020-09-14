Canada updates Salmonella cases linked to onion consumption – United States lags two weeks behind

Articles

1,518 sickened with Salmonella Newport in United States and Canada linked to California Thomson onions.

In Canada, as of September 14, 2020, there have been 506 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this onion outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (116), Alberta (292), Saskatchewan (34), Manitoba (25), Ontario (14), Quebec (24) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Individuals became sick between mid-June and mid-August 2020. Seventy-one individuals have been hospitalized. Two people have died.

As of August 31, 2020, a total of 1,012 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 47 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020, to August 11, 2020. One hundred and thirty-six hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Thirty-four illness clusters have been identified in 13 states. Information was collected on 23 of the 34 clusters at restaurants and grocery stores. Information from these clusters shows that many ill people ate red onions and other types of onions. Investigations conducted by states and FDA determined that all 23 restaurants and grocery stores served or sold red, yellow, or white onions. Seventeen of the 23 (74%) served red onions, 13 (57%) served yellow onions, and 10 (43%) served white onions.

The traceback information collected from several of these illness clusters identified Thomson International, Inc., of Bakersfield, California, as a likely source of red onions. Due to the way onions are grown and harvested, other onion types, such as white, yellow, or sweet yellow, are also likely to be contaminated.

