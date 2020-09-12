Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 13:56 Hits: 4

The Steuben County Public Health Department (SCPH) confirmed a case of hepatitis A in an individual who worked for several days while infectious at Dunkin’ Donuts located at 350 W. Morris Street in Bath.

This may have put customers and coworkers at that Dunkin’ Donuts at risk of acquiring hepatitis A infection. Public health officials are stressing there is a low risk of contracting illness, however, individuals who have not been previously vaccinated for Hepatitis A and who consumed food or drink from the Dunkin’ Donuts on August 17 through August 22 should monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days and seek medical evaluation for Hepatitis A if they develop symptoms of this infection.

“The Hepatitis A virus can be transmitted through consuming food or drinks that have been contaminated by an infectious individual,” said Darlene Smith, Public Health Director. “We recommend all residents get the Hepatitis A vaccine as part of their routine vaccine schedule. For those who have not been previously vaccinated, getting the Hepatitis A vaccine within two weeks of an exposure can prevent development of the infection.

Even though we are beyond the two-week window in this case, it is particularly important for those who may have been exposed at Dunkin’ Donuts on August 17 – 22 to consult with their healthcare provider.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A can include:

 Fever

 Fatigue

 Loss of appetite

 Nausea

 Vomiting

 Abdominal pain

 Dark urine

 Clay-colored stools

 Joint pain

 Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Persons who have been vaccinated against hepatitis A or have had hepatitis A disease in the past are protected from hepatitis A infection, and there is no need for further action.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-watch/bath-dunkin-donuts-link-in-hepatitis-a-scare/