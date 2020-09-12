The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Taco Spice recalled over Salmonella

Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary and precautionary recall of the following items:

Item numberProduct NamePackage SizeProduct UPCProduct dates
564829444Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix1 oz0 78742 24572 0Best if used by 07/08/21
Best if used by 07/09/21
050215HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium1.25 oz0 41220 79609 0Better by 07/10/21
Better by 07/11/21
Better by 07/15/21

These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 1 – 1.25 oz.

The “Best By” date information can be found on the top part of the back side of the package. The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/taco-spice-recalled-over-salmonella-2/

