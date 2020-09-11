The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Connecting Veterans with the Lands for which they Fought

Category: Food Hits: 5

Millions visit America’s public lands every year to have fun and get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. In fact, spending time in nature can be truly restorative and research shows that nature and green spaces have a positive effect on human health and wellbeing. Veterans, especially, may benefit from nature-based therapies on public lands to relieve stress and symptoms of trauma endured during their time in service.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/09/11/connecting-veterans-lands-which-they-fought

