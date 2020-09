Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 5

Pretty Thai of Austin, Texas, is recalling Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce that may have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. There is a risk that a person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could unintentionally consume a product containing peanutsbecause of this error.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pretty-thai-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanuts-mislabeled-peanut-sauce