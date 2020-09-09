National Black Farmers’ Association Calls For Boycott Against John Deere

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 21:13 Hits: 2

The National Black Farmers’ Association (NBFA) President John Boyd is calling for boycotts against John Deere.

“We are asking all NBFA members to stop buying John Deere tractors, implements, mowers and parts,” Boyd announced on September 9, 2020. The call for boycotts is in response to what Boyd describes as “little respect for black farmers.”

NBFA believes that John Deere has exhibited an overarching lack of consideration for equality and inclusiveness, especially in the wake of recent national protest movements.

NBFA’s call for boycotts against John Deere also cites repeated curtly declined invitations and equipment service calls taking longer for Black farmers than for their white counterparts. For more information, please visit www.nationalblackfarmersassociation.org and www.JohnBoydJr.com.

