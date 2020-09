Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 09:02 Hits: 7

Authors: GM Watch

"We have developed this test because authorities have failed to do so" – German association Food without Genetic Engineering (VLOG)

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19528-first-open-source-detection-test-for-a-gene-edited-gm-crop-published