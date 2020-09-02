Upcoming Event on Reclaiming Identity through Native Food Systems

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) North America will hold a discussion on the film “Gather” on September 8.

“Gather” follows four individuals as they work to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food sovereignty. In outlining the intentional destruction of Indigenous foodways throughout history and efforts to rebuild these systems, “Gather” tells a story of Native American resilience and innovation.

The FAO North America session will include a short preview of “Gather” in advance of its public debut and a panel discussion about Native food systems. Panelists include director Sanjay Rawal, leadership from the First Nations Development Institute, and Ellie DuBray, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation, who is featured in the film.

The event will take place virtually via Zoom on September 8 at 10:00 AM EST. To join the discussion, participants can register for the session here.

