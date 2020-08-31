FAO Regional Conference for Asia-Pacific discusses responses and recovery work on COVID-19 and hunger

Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 22:00 Hits: 14

As COVID-19 continues to threaten lives and livelihoods across many countries of the Asia-Pacific region, it has led to setbacks in the fight to end hunger and malnutrition. In this context, the 35th Session of the FAO Asia and Pacific Regional Conference (#APRC35), hosted virtually by the Royal Government of Bhutan, started today with representatives from 46 countries examining the present situation of the region’s food security, with a particular emphasis on implications linked to the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on food systems region-wide.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1305614/icode/