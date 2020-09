Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 21:27 Hits: 18

The Minnesota State Fair tradition of butter sculpting lives on, despite neither a formal fair nor the presence of its longtime sculptor.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/30/907720075/a-canceled-state-fair-cant-stop-minnesota-s-famed-butter-sculpture-artistry?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food