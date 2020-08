Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 17:13 Hits: 3

Established in 1992, the 1890 National Scholars Program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the 1890 Land-Grant Universities. College students accepted into the program receive valuable on-the-job training with USDA agencies and are often eligible for conversion to full-time employment after successful completion of degree requirements.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/08/27/scholarly-pursuits